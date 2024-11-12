Li & Fung to develop swimwear range for Loft

Li & Fung has announced an exclusive category licensing agreement with Loft to expand the latter’s offerings within the high-growth swimwear category.

The company said in a release, Li & Fung will develop a new line of women’s swimwear that debuts for fall 2024 at full price retailers nationwide featuring an assortment of one-piece swimsuits, tankini and bikini tops and matching bottoms, zip front rash guards, and woven board shorts.

“The Loft brand has incredible reach and an extremely loyal customer base that loves our approachable, optimistic fashion. Expanding our established relationship with Li & Fung by entering into a licensing agreement for Loft Swim is a natural next step for our brand,” said Deirdre FitzGerald, president, international at KnitWell Group.

The company added that for over 25 years, Li & Fung has established a reputation as a leading private label and branded partner in swimwear, trusted by top brands to create winning collections from concept to fit to delivery. Now, Li & Fung is expanding its licensing division, partnering with a rapidly growing portfolio of national brands across varying price points and categories.

Commenting on its licensing partnership with Loft, Mel Limoncelli, senior vice president and divisional head, Li & Fung Brands and Private Label said: “We are honoured to bring our swim expertise to the iconic Loft brand, and we can’t wait for Loft customers to hit the pool or beach while rocking these flattering and fun new pieces.”