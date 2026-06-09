Li-Ning pushes global strategy with Stephen Curry partnership

Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning is continuing to push its global strategy plans with a new long-term partnership with basketball star Stephen Curry, who parted ways from his previous partner Under Armour last year.

In a statement, Li-Ning said the partnership with Curry is built on “long-term brand co-creation,” with a focus on multi-category performance product development and sports culture initiatives, as well as commitment to engage the next generation of athletes as it looks to “shape what's next for global sports brands”.

The deal will see NBA star Curry wearing Li-Ning basketball sneakers on court, with the Golden State Warriors player stating he was impressed by the Chinese company’s technological innovation and product performance capabilities.

Commenting on the partnership, Curry said in a statement: "The quality, comfort and performance of their shoes are what impressed me the most. That experience gave me real confidence in Li-Ning sneakers on the court and helped me see that Li-Ning could be the right partner to deliver the innovation and design I want Curry Brand to stand for."

The move will also see Li-Ning backing his Curry Brand, which originally launched in 2020 as a sub-brand under Under Armour. When he left the American company, he kept full ownership of all his logos, trademarks, and intellectual property.

NBA star Stephen Curry finds a new home at Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning

Stephen Curry signs long-term partnership deal with Li-Ning Credits: Li-Ning

Li-Ning adds that it plans to advance the global development of the Curry Brand, starting with basketball and golf, before extending into broader consumer lifestyle sport categories. The Chinese giant also said it has plans to open stores in China and the US, as it continues expanding its global footprint.

Curry added: "When I think about the future of Curry Brand, I think about building something that lasts, something that continues to push the game forward and creates real impact for athletes around the world.

"That's what makes this partnership with Li-Ning so exciting. Mr Li Ning built this company from the perspective of an athlete, with the same belief that sport can change lives and inspire the next generation. I felt that in the conversations we've had and in the product I've tested. The quality, performance and innovation are real, and it instils confidence in what we can create together across basketball, golf and lifestyle.

“For Curry Brand, this is about growing the right way, with a partner that understands the standard we're trying to set and the good we want to do."

World-renowned Olympic gymnastics champion Li Ning founded the sports brand in 1990, shaped around his experiences of sport and performance, offering footwear, apparel and hard-goods equipment for basketball, running, fitness, badminton, table tennis, and sports lifestyle, and in recent years expanding into outdoor, tennis, and pickleball.

It has grown into one of the top sportswear and athletic equipment companies in China, reportedly pulling in around 4.3 billion US dollars in annual revenue. While the majority of Li-Ning's revenue has come from inside China, the company is hoping that its landmark partnership with Curry will boost its global presence.

"Sport has the power to ignite passion and inspire each generation to push beyond its limits," said Li Ning, founder and chairman of Li-Ning Company. "Li-Ning and Curry share a deep understanding of sport and a common commitment to performance, innovation and the next generation of athletes. We look forward to building on this partnership to keep pushing boundaries and create new possibilities for global sport."