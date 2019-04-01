Liam Gallagher's brand Pretty Green calls in administrators

Liam Gallagher’s struggling menswear brand Pretty Green has called in administrators after weeks of speculation, according to the BBC.

Founded by the Oasis frontman in 2009, the brand called in Moorfields Advisory in March to consider different ways to help the loss-making company. A spokesperson for Moorfields Advisory said at the time that the brand was “not immune to the challenges currently facing the UK high street.” Moorfields Advisory also said a sale of the company was not off the table.

Pretty Green, which has 13 stores across the UK, took a big hit in August when House of Fraser fell into administration, reportedly owing the brand just over 500 million pounds. In the 16 months to January 2018, turnover jumped at Pretty Green to 38.2 million pounds but pre-tax losses narrowed to 1.5 million pounds following a 5.6 million pound loss the year before.

Pretty Green said all stores and concessions will continue trading until further notice.