Liam Gallagher’s brand Pretty Green expected to appoint administrators this week

Liam Gallagher’s struggling menswear brand Pretty Green could become the latest victim of the UK’s struggling high street with reports saying the company is set to call in administrators in the next few days.

According to Sky News, the ex-Oasis frontman's brand has filed a notice of intention to appoint Moorfields Advisory to handle its insolvency process. Sources told Sky that the notice, which expires next week, has been put in place to give Pretty Green time to find new investors, adding that a deal could still be made post-administration.

Pretty Green took a big hit when House of Fraser fell into administration in August, reportedly owing the brand just over 500 million pounds. In the 16 months to January 2018, turnover jumped at Pretty Green to 38.2 million pounds but pre-tax losses narrowed to 1.5 million pounds following a 5.6 million pound loss the year before.

Sources told Sky that Moorfields has been assessing interest from potential bidders since it began running its process earlier this month under the codename Project Sky.