Liberty London posts full year sales growth

London department store Liberty London posted full year sales growth of 82 million pounds in 2021/2022 compared to 59.6 million pounds in the previous year.

According to the accounts filed with Companies House in the UK, for the 52 week period ending January 29, 2022, Liberty London reported EBITDA of 3.53 million pounds compared to 12.34 million pounds in 2020 and 14.4 million pounds in 2019.

The company managed to reduce its pre-tax loss to 187,000 pounds against 2.83 million pounds in 2020. It improved the net profit to 4.74 million pounds compared to 1.78 million pounds in the prior year.

During the year under review Liberty London completed the two year renovation project. The company’s beauty segment also witnessed growth. Liberty London launched its subscription service Beauty Drop, which the company expects to improve sales in the long-run.