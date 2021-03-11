Liberty looks to expand its reach in China with Secoo exhibition

British department store Liberty is looking to raise brand awareness in China with a two-week offline exhibition in partnership with Secoo, a leading online luxury retailer in China.

The ‘Meet Spring, Meet Liberty’ exhibition in Beijing kicked off on March 8 and aims to allow Chinese consumers to experience and better understand the 146-year-old British brand, the world’s third-largest department store located on Regent Street, in the heart of London.

In 2018, Liberty launched a flagship store on Secoo’s online platform, offering premium and luxury bags, leather products, gifts and stationery, to strengthen the British retailer’s online development in the region.

This new partnership aims to raise brand awareness amongst Chinese consumers and showcase the iconic brand through its exclusive prints, which “blur lines between heritage luxury and cutting-edge style,” states Secoo in a press release.

To celebrate the offline exhibition, Secoo also launched exclusive Liberty limited edition gift boxes for its Goddess Day event.

The showcase has been attended by guests from the UK Department of International Trade, China British Business Council, China Fashion Designer Association, Rachel Huang, Liberty’s head of operations and sales for the Far East and Greater China, and Regina Szeto, vice president of brand, international PR, and marketing at Secoo, in addition to fashion industry leaders and the media partners.

Secoo is one of Asia’s leading online integrated premium products and services platforms. Its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centres offer over 400,000 products from more than 3,800 global and domestic brands.