Lid Project acquires Tayroc Watches

British watch brand Tayroc has been acquired by independent agency Lid Project for an undisclosed amount.

Created in 2014 by two sets of brothers, Kristian and Reiss Edgerton, and Dominic and James Owen, Tayroc, which offers premium men’s, ladies and unisex timepieces at accessible prices, has grown significantly through its UK e-commerce and social media platforms, and the acquisition by Lid Project will see the brand looking to expand further in the UK and internationally.

With over 660 combined doors in Europe and Asia including Morellato - Italy, Misterwatch - France, Brandfield - The Netherlands and Bigcle - South Korea, Lid Project stated it will initially focus on the distribution and wholesale sectors for the UK, Europe, US and Middle-Eastern territories, and added that they are “actively recruiting” distributors/agents for these markets.

Gemma Noble, managing director of Tayroc Watches and co-founder of Lid Project, said in a statement: “I am extremely excited about the acquisition of Tayroc, we have known the brand and the previous owners for some time and have always admired what they have done.

“Tayroc is a remarkable success story which we intend to develop further. Our immediate plans are to; get to know our Tayroc (consumer) community, bring the market some unexpected collaborations and establish Tayroc alongside the best watch brands in the world.”

Other future plans for the watch brand includes the introduction of new, undisclosed product categories, as well as a ‘White Label’ service with short lead times and low minimums, as well as expanding the womenswear collection.

Images: courtesy of Tayroc