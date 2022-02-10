Lily Rice joins Presca as its first creative director

Presca has appointed Lily Rice as its first creative director, which the British sportswear brand said will mark a "noticeable shift" in its creative direction.

The company said, Rice, who held roles at MAS and Umbro before launching her own award winning athleisure brand will be based remotely in Scotland and will be responsible for all creative aspects of the Presca brand.

The move will see her step into the role of creative director for the first time. Prior to her appointment, she graduated from Central Saint Martins & Falmouth University before being selected for Draper magazines 30 under 30. Rice was also the designer of the Independent newspaper’s "best sustainable running clothes for 2021” overall winner and short listed at the WGSN Global Fashion Awards in the active category.

The brand highlighted that "while carrying through the aim to make sportswear better in every way and ultimately looking to do 100 percent good” her work will also "mark a noticeable shift in the creative direction”.

From the source of the materials right through to how their customer uses and ultimately disposes of their clothing, Presca, the company added, aims to reduce the impacts at every stage and is ultimately looking to do 100 percent good. Having already launched a repair and take back scheme the brand now looks to increase their industry influence and have begun manufacturing in the UK.

A brand in the teamwear space for cycling, running and triathlon having dressed Olympians and World champions, Bristol based Presca was founded by environmental sports industry thought leader Rob Webbon and Age Group GB athlete Guy Whitby after their mutual love of sport caused them to take action.