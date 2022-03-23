Lingerie brand Hunkemöller returns to Dutch ownership

Lingerie brand Hunkemöller has announced it is to be sold to Dutch investors for an undisclosed sum.

Amongst the new owners are Parcom, a Dutch investment company, and Opportunity Partners, the investment company of Dutch entrepreneur Robert van der Wallen.

US group Carlyle, which bought Hunkemöller back in 2016, will retain a minority stake in the company.

Looking forward, Hunkemöller said it plans to invest in technology and introduce its loyalty program in new markets to improve the online customer experience.

Its store footprint will continue to play an “essential role” in its strategy and will become increasingly important for last mile delivery of online orders.

The company also said it plans to expand its offering through third-party marketplaces like About You, Zalando and Asos.

Hunkemöller changes hands

Philip Mountford, CEO of Hunkemöller said: “Over the last six years, we have successfully transformed Hunkemöller, developing our omni-channel suite, investing in technology, and ensuring that we are focused on providing beautifully designed, sustainable lingerie in a customer-focused experience.”

He said Carlyle has been “truly instrumental” in helping the brand fulfil its goals and ride out the pandemic.

Hunkemöller was founded in 1886 by Wilhelm Hunkemöller and his wife Josephina Lexis.Today, the company has over 900 stores worldwide across 17 countries. The company expects to make sales of 690 million euros in 2022.

Mountford continued: “I’m excited to start the next chapter of our journey with the new investors, and to continue our strong relationship with Carlyle.

“Each of the new investors understands our business and supports our vision for the company to further evolve our multidimensional offering, expanding our routes to market with a focus on sustainability and inclusivity.”