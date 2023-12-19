LionRock acquires outdoor brand Haglöfs

Private equity firm LionRock has acquired Swedish outdoor brand Haglöfs AB from Asics Corporation.

Headquartered in Bromma, Sweden, Haglöfs has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asics since 2010. It is currently sold in 28 countries and offers outdoor performance clothing, footwear and hardware.

Daniel Tseung, founding partner at LionRock, said in a statement: "Haglöfs fits seamlessly into our portfolio and evidences our commitment to acquire well understood heritage brands with best-in-class products. We are excited to embark on a new journey with the company to expedite its growth both in the European market and beyond."

Fredrik Ohlsson, chief executive of Haglöfs, added: "Asics has been a supportive and actively involved partner, providing invaluable assistance throughout our journey together. We are thrilled to start a new chapter with LionRock as our shareholder and are looking forward to becoming part of the LionRock family."