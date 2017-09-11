Lipsy to close down website next January

British fashion label Lipsy is set to halt trading via its own website in order to focus boosting sales at its physical stores and third-party partners, Next and Asos

Lipsy will close down its website in January 2018, and redirect all traffic from its old domain to Next, which acquired the fashion brand in 2008. A fixed number of redundancies are predicted to take place at the brand’s head office following the closure of Lipsy’s own website.

“As the vast majority of online sales for both Lipsy and brands are driven through the Next website, we have taken a decision to close Lipsy.co.uk with effect from January 2018,” said a spokeswoman for Lipsy to Retail Week. “We will continue to focus on accelerating the growth of Lipsy and Lipsy & Co brands on Next online.”

The announcement comes as Lipsy aims to open “several more” stores in the UK this autumn. Lipsy current operates 40 stores across the UK, including its flagship store on London’s Oxford Street which opened this March.

Photo: Screenshot Lipsy website