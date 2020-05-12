Liquidators appointed to Irish arm of Oasis and Warehouse fashion group

The High Court in Ireland has confirmed that the Irish arm of fashion group Oasis and Warehouse will be liquidated.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey confirmed the appointment of Ken Fennell and James Anderson of Deloitte Ireland as joint liquidators.

The Irish arm of the company employed 248 people and operated 13 stores and 29 concessions.

At the end of April, the British fashion group was acquired from administration by former HMV owner Hilco Capital. Hilco agreed to buy the two brands, as well as Idle Man, and their stock.

The group’s stores were not part of the deal, meaning 1,803 jobs were lost.