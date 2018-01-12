Little Mistress posts 134 percent jump in sales

Women’s fashion label Little Mistress has reported a 134 percent jump in revenue from its website for the period between October 1 and December 31, 2017, reports Drapers. The company also saw Littlemistress.com’s sales conversion rate increase by 37.3 percent and transaction rising 113.5 percent, while like-for-like sales during the period under review rose 21 percent year-on-year.

Little Mistress Group having brands such as Little Mistress Girls on Film and Paper Dolls under its fold, also retails its collections through 20 Debenhams stores. The company witnessed its sales through Debenham’s Oxford Street store rise by almost 93 percent, while overall sales across the 20 stores increased 38 percent, the report adds. The company also posted rise in sales through its wholesale partners Asos, Zalando, Next and Shop Direct.

The company also opened doors to three new stores during the period under review including an exclusive outlet for Girls on Film in Stratford, east London, and Little Mistress stores in Lakeside, in Essex, and Guildford.

Picture:Little Mistress website