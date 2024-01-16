Live Unlimited reports boost in sales

Womenswear brand Live Unlimited London has reported that net sales increased by 40 percent year-on-year in 2023, reaching 13.8 million pounds in its end-of-year results.

In comparison, turnover for 2022 was 9.8 million pounds and 5.8 million pounds in 2021.

The brand states the boost in sales was helped by the fact it has full control over its own manufacturing process, which allows it “to retain strong quality control throughout design and production, from in-house print development to sourcing through established suppliers”.

While allowing the business to “be much more resilient to market fluctuations and current supply chain challenges as a result”.

It also noted that its biggest categories are dresses and blouses that can be dressed up or down, which has helped to increase “the versatility and longevity of the products”.

Rachel Heather, chief executive and co-founder of Live Unlimited, said in a statement: “2023 was an extremely exciting year for us, with the launch of our first ever swimwear in May, and the petite collection in August, which we are enthusiastic to expand even further this year.

“Successfully launching with M&S.com in April was a key highlight for us this year, and we look forward to growing this partnership in 2024.”

As well as being stocked with M&S.com, Live Unlimited is also available online through its own e-commerce, John Lewis, Next and Zalando, and in select John Lewis stores across the UK.

Tracy Egan, co-founder of Live Unlimited, added: “Despite all the challenges of 2023, we are so proud of what we have achieved collectively and continue to grow the Live Unlimited brand year-on-year.

“We are looking forward to all of the exciting plans for 2024 starting with the launch of our new website in February and our international expansion in the summer.”