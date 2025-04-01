Livestream shopping gains momentum in Europe

Live commerce is reshaping the landscape of online retail across Europe, with livestream shopping emerging as a key driver of engagement and sales. According to a newly released report, The Live Selling Revolution: Whatnot’s 2025 European Market Report, the sector is witnessing exponential growth, particularly among fashion and lifestyle brands looking to build communities and boost revenues.

The report, commissioned by Whatnot—the largest livestream shopping platform in Europe, the UK, and North America—highlights a 600 percent year-on-year surge in European sellers. Consumer adoption is accelerating, with 37 percent of shoppers turning to live shopping platforms more frequently this year. The format, which first gained traction in Asia in 2016, is projected to generate 84 million dollars (65 million pounds) in Europe by 2030, with McKinsey forecasting that it could account for 20 percent of online sales by 2026.

Fashion brands, independent designers, and vintage resellers are among the key players capitalizing on this momentum. Sellers on Whatnot are increasingly leveraging the platform’s real-time, interactive format to drive cross-border sales, which have grown by 40 percent month-on-month across the UK, France, and Germany.

Community-building remains a critical factor in live selling’s appeal, with 42 percent of sellers citing it as their primary motivation for adopting the model. The ability to directly engage audiences in a curated, immersive shopping experience has proven instrumental in strengthening brand loyalty and increasing conversion rates. According to the report, 94% of European live sellers now consider livestreaming an essential part of their business strategy, with 59% generating more than half of their total revenue through live selling alone.

"Live shopping is more than just a trend—it is fundamentally transforming how brands connect with customers," said Daniel Fisher, UK General Manager at Whatnot. "In the UK, 70 percent of our sellers now generate the majority of their revenue from live selling, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of modern retail."

Founded in the US in 2019 and launched in the UK and Europe in late 2022, Whatnot has emerged as a category leader in livestream e-commerce. In 2024, the company surpassed 3 billion dollars in livestream sales, driven largely by European market adoption.