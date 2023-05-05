LK Bennett becomes official sponsor of Ascot Racecourse

Lk Bennett has struck up a deal with Ascot Racecourse that will make it the official sponsor over a three-year collaboration.

It builds on the duo’s already established partnership, with LK Bennett having previously supplied the racecourse with two ready-to-wear and footwear collections in its position as official licensee for ladies fashion.

According to a release, this partnership has already proved to be successful with consumers and media both in the UK and globally, with the progression only expected to further expand the fashion element of the collaboration.

Among the activations will be the ‘Royal Ascot x LK Bennett fashion experience’ for the Royal Meeting in June, a boutique that will be located at the racecourse year-round and an autumn/winter collection launching for the Jumps Season.

Additionally, the brand will also be releasing a collaborative collection for SS23, expected to launch in early March 2023

Commenting on the partnership, Felicity Barnard, commercial director of Ascot said: “This progression in partnership between Ascot and LK Bennett marks an exciting future for both quintessentially British brands.

“We are looking forward to working in collaboration to amplify the fashion associated with Ascot Racedays and Royal Ascot through interactive experiences, content and of course, LK Bennett’s highly anticipated collections launching in spring and autumn 2023.”