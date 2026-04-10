LK Bennett’s website due to close

The website of LK Bennett is expected to close in just days amid administration proceedings underway at the company. In a post on Instagram, the British brand told shoppers they had a “final few days to shop the LKB website before it closes”.

Discounts have now extended to at least 80 percent off everything, with up to 90 percent off online. In-store, meanwhile, there is up to at least 70 percent off everything “for a limited time”.

The exact date of the website’s closure has not yet been confirmed by LK Bennett or its administrators at Alvarez and Marsal.

LK Bennett had been rescued from administration earlier this year by Gordon Brothers. The asset management firm, which snapped up the brand’s IP, said it plans to shift LK Bennett toward an asset-light business model, mirroring a similar strategy the company had applied to Laura Ashley.

The deal, however, did not include LK Bennett’s store portfolio, including nine standalone locations and 13 concession stands across the UK and Ireland. Administrators had previously stated towards the end of January an intention to continue trading the remaining stores for a period of up to three months.