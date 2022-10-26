LØCI secures investment from Leonardo DiCaprio

British vegan sneaker brand LØCI has raised 4 million pounds, including investment from actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio, to continue disrupting the industry with its sneakers “rooted in purpose, style, and sustainability”.

The 15-month-old start-up, which offers 100 percent vegan leather sneakers with a sleek aesthetic made from recycled, renewable, and biodegradable materials, has achieved seven figures in sales within its first year. The celebrity favourite, worn by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck, and Olivia Wilde, has also expanded into 26 global markets and partnered with retailers including Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.

LØCI said that the 4-million-pound investment, backed by DiCaprio, will help it continue its mission to offer cruelty-free, ethical, and sustainable footwear, while also redefining the eco-luxury sector as consumers seek out more sustainable and environmentally friendly fashion options.

Image: LØCI

Emmanuel Eribo, chief executive officer at LØCI, said in a statement: “For most consumer brands today, success is measured by sales and popularity. At LØCI, we believe that there is a third pillar that is just as important as these two, impact. The greater the impact, the more successful we are. Today, it’s essential we do more than just make a fantastic product. We are here to change things. That’s why it’s always important for us to think differently, to swim against the tide.

“LØCI is all about working with people who believe in our mission and see the world the way that we see it. It’s always been about more than footwear; we exist to make a difference and are delighted to have Leo on that journey with us.”

Image: LØCI

LØCI believes that its success is down to offering more than just sustainable footwear, but due to the growing community, it has created “connected by a mutual belief in the brand’s guiding eco-mission” by defining style and purpose with ethical manufacturing and its profit-share model to help charities.

The footwear brand added that through DiCaprio’s investment it will be able to amplify its mission to a wider international audience, which in turn will drive “urgent awareness to critical natural causes”.

Commenting on his investment, DiCaprio, said: "I am proud to be an investor in LØCI, a brand dedicated to minimising its environmental impact, and cantered around creating cruelty-free, ethical footwear.”

Philippe Homsy, chief marketing officer at LØCI, added: “Today, sustainability is one of the most used buzzwords. We want LØCI to cut through the noise and be judged by our impact. Through education, innovation, and donations, we’ve built a business model that is driven by our passion. With Leo, we could not have hoped for a more genuine and committed partner.

“There’s a significant advantage to being unconventional. Approaching obstacles with fresh eyes and real intent helps to shape the brand's perspective. LØCI is a living, breathing community that represents a movement that’s relevant today. Any momentum we have is due to the belief in our mission.”

Image: LØCI

LØCI manufactures and sources all of its products in Europe, paying a premium for certified eco-materials, with each pair made using certified recycled ocean plastic. The brand focuses on monthly, rather than seasonal, production cycles, adding that production can be scaled up or down in response to demand to manage environmental impact and reduce waste and its impact on the planet. LØCI also donates 10 percent of online profits to conservation charities focused on protecting wildlife.

To date, the brand has removed over 982,000 plastic bottles, land and ocean-bound, that are spun into a premium, durable material used in the making of the LØCI sneakers. In addition, its profit share model has enabled grassroots organizations like SEE Turtles to save over 100,780 new hatchlings.

LØCI sneakers start at 135 pounds / 170 US dollars and are available online at lociwear.com.