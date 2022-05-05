Lockie Andrews named chief growth officer of Pura Vida brand

Vera Bradley, Inc. has appointed Lockie Andrews as chief growth officer for its Pura Vida brand.

In this role, the company said in a statement, Andrews will be responsible for all digital, performance marketing, sales, and merchandising initiatives across Pura Vida’s channels of distribution.

The company added that Andrews will join co-founders Griffin Thall and Paul Goodman in leading Pura Vida to the next level of growth by creating and executing innovative, performance-based marketing; exploring, developing, and launching new sales channels; and driving category growth and expansion.

Commenting on the new appointment, Rob Wallstrom, chief executive officer of the Company, noted, “Lockie Andrews will be a great addition to the Pura Vida team and to our entire organisation. Her perspective, expertise, and innovative thinking will be instrumental in developing Pura Vida’s full potential as a unique lifestyle brand.”

Andrews most recently held the post of head of ecommerce and digital operations at party supplier Party City, leading the enterprise's ecommerce re-platforming and increasing site conversion by sixty percent. Previously, she served as chief information officer and chief digital officer of Untuckit.

Since 2007, Andrews has also been managing director and chief executive officer of Catalyst Consulting, a boutique advisory firm specialising in innovation and leveraging data and technology to increase revenue and drive operational efficiency, serving a myriad of well-known brands and companies. Prior, she was chief operating officer for Tadashi and vice president of business development and planning for Babystyle, both multi-channel lifestyle retail brands.