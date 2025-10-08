Logicbroker acquires Virtualstock to expand dropship network

Logicbroker, the firm behind the intelligent commerce network used by some of the world's largest retailers, has announced its acquisition of UK-based online retail technology leader, Virtualstock.

The combined entity will create a new global leader in multi-party commerce, forming one of the largest international dropship supplier networks with more than 15,000 retail and brand partners worldwide and a GMV surpassing 13 billion dollars.

Established in 2004, Virtualstock processes over 8 million orders annually with a gross merchandise volume (GMV) exceeding 2 billion pounds (2.7 billion dollars). Its dropship and curated marketplace platform powers commerce for major UK brands, including Aldi, Argos, B&Q, Currys, and John Lewis, by offering seamless supplier onboarding and a direct supplier hub connection for buyers.

Logicbroker CEO Omar Qari stated, "Virtualstock doesn't just bring deep technical expertise and an impressive customer portfolio; it also greatly enhances our ability to serve the largest enterprise retailers and brands in the world."

Virtualstock Founder and CEO Ed Bradley echoed this sentiment, saying he is "thrilled to be joining forces" as Logicbroker's role in helping retailers adapt to changing consumer behavior will be "vital" for Virtualstock's next phase.

Logicbroker plans to continue investing in Virtualstock to maximise its growth and deliver next-generation agentic commerce technology to UK brands.