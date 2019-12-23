Lojas Renner, the Brazilian fashion giant, lands in Argentina

New York - Brazil's largest fashion retail group, Lojas Renner, closes 2019 venturing into the Argentine market. Lojas Renner has opened two stores, the first in Córdoba and the second one in Buenos Aires.

According to the Argentine press, the investment in the Cordoba store reached 8 million dollars and it is estimated that the two establishments in the capital will be similar.

With a multi-brand offer, the Brazilian group seeks to compete with Zara and Falabella in Argentina. "We want to delight the Argentines," said Fabio Faccio, president of the Lojas Renner group, in statements published by the Argentine newspaper ‘La Nación’.

"Our value proposition includes a quality fashion product, competitive prices and excellent services in pleasant premises," sums up Facció. This is the entire shopping experience." The Brazilian group doesn’t rule out, later on, to set foot on other cities. Faccio said in this regard that their prices are always competitive, that "they are always good." “We run sales at the time of the change of collections. Each year we present a dozen collections, so there are always items on offer." Notably, most of the production, around 70 percent, is Brazilian.

Facci is optimistic about the Argentine market, with which it finds numerous similarities with its domestic market; Facci recalled that Brazil also went through processes of devaluation and falling consumption.