London-based activewear label Tala secures 4.2 million pounds in funding

British activewear brand Tala has reportedly raised 4.2 million pounds (5 million euros) in funding to fuel its expansion.

The funding round was co-led by Active Partners and Venrex, with additional participation from Pembroke VCT, WWD reports.

Angel investors include Nicola Kilner, the CEO and founder of Deciem; Michelle Kennedy, the CEO and founder of Peanut; and Simon Mottram, the founder of Rapha.

The investment will go toward international expansion, recruiting new hires and investing in product inventory.

Chief executive Grace Beverley, who founded Tala in 2019, said her aim was to disrupt the activewear industry, which is rife with unsustainable, plastic-based garments.

“Tala is a labour of love. I founded the business out of a genuine passion to help as many people as possible to shop more sustainably, without compromising on quality or price,” she said.

The London-based startup makes its products and packaging from upcycled, recycled and natural materials, and the brand says it has “a strong focus on ethics, sustainability and transparency at every stage of production”.

Beverley said: “I’m incredibly proud of - and grateful for - the amazing community we’ve built in the past two and a half years, and I cannot wait to see what we can achieve as we continue to grow our Tala community around the world.

“Sustainability is the future of business, and I’m thrilled to have found investors in Active and Venrex who not only champion our mission but are genuinely aligned with our values and approach.”