London College of Fashion names Enterprise Challenge winner

The London College of Fashion (LCF), UAL has named Hanan Tantush as the winner of its Enterprise Challenge 2023 for her pitch on Intotum, an adaptive clothing company providing innovative solutions to common clothing problems.

The annual competition, now in its seventh year, showcases the creative talents and entrepreneurial mindsets of current London College of Fashion students, and this year challenged designers to present ideas for an innovative product or service that they feel could make a real difference to a community, client or consumer group.

In first place, the judging panel was impressed with BA Fashion Design Technology: Womenswear graduating student Hanan Tantush and her adaptive clothing company Intotum for providing innovative solutions to common clothing problems experienced by the disabled community. Tantush’s collaborations with charity organisations and the disabled community have enabled her to create a range of clothing specifically designed for wheelchair users, incorporating built-in functionalities.

Credits: Image: London College of Fashion by Eilwen Jones; Enterprise Challenge winner, Hanan Tantush, founder of Intotum

As the winner, Tantush receives 10,000 pounds in funding to support her brand, which aims to empower, facilitate ease of dressing, promote independence, and celebrate individuality within the marginalised community with functional, comfortable, and stylish garments.

Commenting on her win, Tantush said in a statement: “I’m extremely excited to have been given the opportunity to grow Intotum and to see real social change for the disabled community. I must thank Frances, Mirela, Aasia and the entire Graduate Futures team at London College of Fashion for their guidance and support.”

Hanan Tantush wins LCF Enterprise Challenge 2023

The second prize was awarded to Grace Thomas, MA Footwear, for her pitch around Forgotten No More, a creative enterprise designing and creating inclusive and expressive women's footwear, while third-prize went to Maria Tambawala, BA Creative Direction, for her pitch around Looms, a virtual repository of memories designed to serve as a personal history and a modern heirloom that evolves and adapts alongside its user.

There was also a highly commended prize for Baoluo Ye, MA Fashion Entrepreneurship and Innovation, for his pitch on Primal Matter and to duo Martina Kocianova, BA Jewellery Design (CSM), and Julia Sadowska, Bsc Fashion Management, for their pitch around Martina Kocianova Jewellery.

Credits: Image: London College of Fashion by Eilwen Jones; Enterprise Challenge finalists and judges

Linda Roberts, director of graduate futures, business and innovation at London College of Fashion, UAL, said: “Each year, London College of Fashion’s Enterprise Challenge showcases the entrepreneurial spirit within our student community. It’s remarkable to witness how the business ideas being presented are increasingly shaped to create a tangible impact on both our industry and society.

“This year's finalists have key themes of inclusion, wellbeing, and sustainability at the forefront of their pitches, and with the invaluable support of our industry partners and collaborators, the LCF Enterprise Challenge remains an exceptional platform for propelling budding ideas forwards with a genuine potential to effect positive change.”