London College of Fashion teams up with Common Objective to promote sustainable fashion

London College of Fashion (LCF) has announced a partnership with Common Objective to support the next generation of fashion professionals to build a more sustainable industry. Backed by parties such as the World Trade Fair Organization, Fashion Revolution and Fashion for Good, Common Objective is a free-to-join platform which connects fashion companies to suppliers, buyers, experts and trainings which can help them make fashion in a more sustainable way. Common Objective currently has over 7,500 members from more than 100 countries.

As part of the agreement, over 5,000 LCF staff and students will be encouraged to create a profile on the platform, so that they incorporate sustainability into their university work. According to LCF’s blog, the long term goal of the partnership is to offer access to Common Objective to all 20,000 students of the six colleges within University of the Arts London -- LCF is just one of them.

In addition, students pursuing a master’s degree in Fashion Futures will receive full access to Common Objective’s Premium features and data driven research. The platform’s chairman, Harold Tillman, an LCF alumnus, will also be supporting LCF’s research hub on sustainability, the Centre for Sustainable Fashion, by personally funding an annual student research project. The outcomes will be shared with industry, students and the media.