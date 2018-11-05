London Designer Outlet celebrates 20th consecutive quarter of sales growth

London Designer Outlet (LDO) at Wembley Park marked its fifth anniversary in October with its 20th consecutive quarter of sales growth. The company said, total revenue has risen 97 percent from November 2013 – October 2014, while annual footfall has reached 7 million since October 2013. Total revenue during October 2018, increased 6.3 percent driven by 18 percent growth in footwear sales led by strong performances from Converse and Clarks. Sales of the athleisure-wear increased by 11.3 percent during the period.

Commenting on the centre’s performance, Sue Shepherd, Realm’s Centre Manager for LDO, said in a statement: “We have the largest and most densely populated catchment of any UK outlet centre. Our average guest age is just 32, the youngest of any UK outlet, showing how we meet the demands of next-generation shoppers and how we are well positioned to meet the needs of the thousands of new office workers and residents coming in to Wembley Park. Growing numbers of international and domestic tourists take advantage of the keen prices and facilities such as tax-free refunds on site and shop-and-drop and, soon, our store-to-door delivery service, to enhance their shopping experiences.”

LDO, owned by Quintain and managed by Realm, is a premium urban retail and leisure destination that offers aspirational and desirable brands at up to 70 percent off RRP throughout the year – and at up to 85 percent off during seasonal sale periods such as Black Friday. Its famous fashion, athleisure and lifestyle stores include Converse, Nike, Kurt Geiger, Superdry, Guess, Lee Wrangler, Gap, Skechers, The North Face, Levi’s, M&S, Villeroy & Boch and Hamleys. Also Converse, H&M and Haribo launched their first UK outlet stores there.

Picture credit:LDO via Coversale Barclay