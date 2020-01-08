London Designer Outlet posts surge in Christmas sales

Fashion and lifestyle centre, London Designer Outlet (LDO) posted revenue growth of 11.1 percent and like for like sales rise of 7.6 percent excluding newly opened stores, over the Christmas holiday period. The company added that total revenue in sportswear rose by 32 percent, and by 31 percent in homeware. Additionally, footwear and fashion improved their total revenues by 16 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively. Across the two-week Christmas period, footfall was up 2.8 percent, with week commencing December 22, the best week ever in revenue terms.

“We had an exceptional Christmas in terms of events at London Designer Outlet and the wider Wembley Park. The 320,000 guests we welcomed from near and far over the two-week Christmas period had plenty to draw them here. As a result, our strong trading track record continued with retail revenues achieving the 24th consecutive quarter of growth, in a trend that has continued from when the centre opened in October 2013,” said Sue Shepherd, Realm’s General Manager of London Designer Outlet.

London Designer Outlet sees surge in international visitors

The company said in a statement that these results show the ongoing appeal of aspirational and desirable brands at up to 70 percent off RRP throughout the year, and at up to 85 percent off during seasonal sale periods such as the Boxing Day sales.

The company further said that growth in popularity of the Dropit service was evidenced by a 159 percent increase in the number of deliveries across the Christmas period, with the associated spend for those transactions increasing by an average of 35 percent. Tourism at London Designer Outlet continued to grow, with tax free transactions up by 10 percent across year to date and tax free spending by international visitors now accounting for 7 percent of all retail sales at the centre with 24 percent of all footfall to the centre now coming from outside the UK.

The names present at the centre include Kurt Geiger, Dune, Superdry, Guess, Gap, Lee Wrangler, Lindt, Clarks, M&S and Beauty Outlet and is host to major athleisure brands such as Adidas, Converse, Puma, Champion, The North Face, Asics, Skechers, Nike and New Balance.

Picture credit:London Designer Outlet via Coverdale Barclay