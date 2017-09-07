London Designer Outlet reports on 'Sunny Summer' trading

London Designer Outlet (LDO) located in Wembley Park, reported strong growth for the summer holiday trading period, driven by experiential events and promotional activities.

Visitor footfall increased by 3 percent year on year compared to same six week period last year, a positive boost during a time when many UK high streets achieve much more modest growth. Total revenue increased 4.7 percent year on year, but it was the mixed fashion, sports and footwear category that saw the best results, reporting a 9 percent increase in sales year on year. Like-for-like revenue increased 7 percent year on year.

LDO is also said to have benefitted from the ongoing increase of 'shop-cationers,' which sees tourists shop during their vacation. Tax-free sales grew by an impressive 41.5 percent year on year to date. "Trading at LDO is always strong towards the end of the holidays for students of all ages preparing for the new academic year," commented Sue Shepherd, LDO Realm centre manager.

"Outlet shopping means guests at LDO can buy the same for less, or make the same money go further. Guests know that the shoes in Clarks, backpacks in North Face and essentials in Marks & Spencer represent the best value at outlet prices."

Photo: Courtsy of LDO