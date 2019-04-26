London Designer Outlet sales increase over Easter

London Designer Outlet (LDO) in Wembley Park, achieved its 18th consecutive quarter of year on year growth and 21st consecutive quarter of total revenue growth. The company said in a statement that comparing the seven-day periods up to and including Easter Monday in both 2019 and 2018, total revenue rose 4 percent year-on-year and footfall was up 5 percent. Additionally, like-for-like revenue also saw an increase of 0.3 percent.

“It is pleasing that our consistently strong trading performance has continued despite the pressures elsewhere in the retail sector. We have increased revenue every quarter since we opened in October 2013 meaning our retailers and restaurateurs can prosper here. It’s why several occupiers have upsized at LDO despite cutting back elsewhere,” said Sue Shepherd, Realm’s Centre Manager for LDO.

In particular, the company added, fashion, footwear and sports categories benefited from the warm weather and a range of additional Easter savings on offer. Managed by Realm, LDO offers fashion and lifestyle brands at up to 70 percent off RRP throughout the year with premium fashion, athleisure and lifestyle names include Converse, Nike, Kurt Geiger, Superdry, Guess, Gap, Lee Wrangler, Jack Wills, M&S and Hamleys.

Picture credit:London Designer Outlet via Coverdale Barclay