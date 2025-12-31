London Designer Outlet's Boxing Day sales exceed 1 million pounds

London Designer Outlet (LDO) surpassed 1 million pounds (1.35 million dollars) in sales on Boxing Day for the first time since its 2013 opening. This strong performance represented a 9 percent increase over 2024, reinforcing LDO’s position as the capital’s premier destination for high-end brands at accessible prices.

LDO said in a statement that the surge in activity highlights a significant consumer shift toward "discovery-led" physical retail as shoppers increasingly seek value and experience over traditional online purchasing.

Matt Slade, retail director at Quintain, noted that the record figures demonstrate the continued resilience and appeal of the outlet model. He emphasized that the center’s prime location and evolving tenant mix have fostered a loyal, repeat customer base that attracts significant interest from international brands.

The Boxing Day success capped a highly productive 2025 for the Wembley Park center. Earlier in the year, the Black Friday weekend saw sales and footfall grow by 6.8 percent and 19 percent respectively. Performance was equally strong during the summer months, with sales rising 9 percent and footfall increasing 15 percent, driven by an action-packed events calendar at the neighboring Wembley Stadium and OVO Arena. Despite a muted start to December, the company added that the recent introduction of flagship brands such as Gap—which chose LDO for its return to the UK outlet market—alongside newcomers like Crocs, Columbia, and New Era, fueled a year-end resurgence.

Managed by specialist outlet operator Multi-Realm, LDO is London’s premier fashion and lifestyle outlet. The destination features 70 outlet stores, including anchor tenants such as Nike, Adidas, Boss, and Calvin Klein, offering year-round discounts.