London Growth Hub launches ‘Meet the Buyer’ events

The London Growth Hub and Enterprise Nation have launched a new series of events for fashion businesses in London called ‘Meet the Buyer’ to allow start-ups and SME’s to engage with large corporations buyers to introduce and sell their products.

The free ‘Meet the Buyer’ events will take place in the capital over the next 12 months, starting in September, and will offer fashion business training and support with pitching their products, as well as accounting and legal advice on securing contracts, and opportunity to introduce their lines to buyers directly.

Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, said in a press release: "Making sales is one of the most important elements of running a successful business. But smaller firms can really struggle to get access to top buyers from larger brands – and indeed from government.

"This programme aims to provide smaller companies a platform to do exactly that, offering events with buyers with budgets, that are only open to the small business community. The reality is, buyers are genuinely interested in the quality, authenticity and innovation smaller firms can offer – and we know they are willing to strike deals.”

Rajesh Agrawal, deputy mayor for business, added: "Over the last year, the London Growth Hub has developed a range of innovative projects to support London’s start-ups and SMEs. With the fantastic new ‘Meet the Buyer’ initiative, we’re aiming to help businesses access new markets so they have even more opportunities to grow. The programme will also add value by improving skills and helping companies win important contracts.”

The programme will feature five sectors, and as well as fashion, companies who focus on beauty, technology and digital, cleantech and food and drink are encouraged to apply for a session, which will feature 20 places per sector.

