Long Tall Sally to cease trading after 44 years

British womenswear retailer Long Tall Sally is to cease trading.

The 44-year-old company, which specialises in clothing for tall women, said the “very sudden and very profound impact” of Covid-19 had further compounded already difficult trading for the retailer.

It said it will be officially closing in a few months time after having explored “every possible avenue” to continue trading.

“The changing economics of retail, along with fierce competition have hit us hard. Trading has been incredibly challenging and we’ve relied heavily on shareholder support to bolster LTS,” said chief operating officer Alison Doherty in an Instagram post on the retailer's page.

“The very sudden and very profound impact of Covid-19 has further weakened our position. The economic outlook is now too uncertain for our shareholders to continue to support the business so it’s with a very heavy heart that I must tell you we will be winding down Long Tall Sally. Please know we explored every possible avenue to continue trading, but the financial impact of the pandemic means the business is no longer sustainable.”