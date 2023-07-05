Look Fabulous Forever acquires Creative Cosmetics

Beauty brand Look Fabulous Forever has acquired respected UK beauty manufacturer Creative Cosmetics to give the brand an “unprecedented opportunity to grow".

In a statement, Look Fabulous Forever said that as most UK brands produce the majority of their colour cosmetics in Italy or China, and the acquisition of Ipswich-based Creative Cosmetics would allow it the flexibility to increase its UK manufacturing as it looks to boost productivity and growth.

Founded by Tricia Cusden in 2013, Look Fabulous Forever is dedicated to providing pro-age cosmetics and skincare solutions. Creative Cosmetics is a specialist in colour make-up manufacturing and is the primary manufacturer of the brand's make-up. It also produces colour cosmetics, including nail varnish, for several other UK brands.

As part of the acquisition, Look Fabulous Forever said it would retain key members of the Creative Cosmetics team to ensure a "smooth transition and leveraging their expertise to continue delivering outstanding products to customers".

Anna Cusden, group managing director of Look Fabulous Forever, said: "For 10 years, Creative Cosmetics has provided us with great make-up and an amazing level of highly personal service. We are very excited by the potential the business has to service UK brands looking not only for quality products but also flexibility in production.

“Our intention is to build on Creative Cosmetics’ existing reputation for quality and innovation to increase UK manufacturing of make-up, boosting productivity and growth. Post-Brexit, we are ideally positioned to offer UK brands a manufacturing solution closer to home, reducing complexity and cost in the supply chain."