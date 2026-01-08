Lookiero-Outfittery merger secures 17 million euro funding round

Lookiero Outfittery Group has closed a 17 million euro investment round. The funding will boost its growth, strengthen its logistics structure and accelerate the development of new artificial intelligence-based features.

The round saw participation from new investors including Ekarpen Private Equity and the Spanish Society for Technological Transformation (SETT). Existing investors such as Acurio Ventures, Perwyn, Bonsai Partners and 10x Group also contributed.

Of the total, 7.25 million euros came from SETT, an entity under the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Function. This positions the operation within the framework of public policies aimed at promoting the technology sector.

“This milestone marks a new chapter for Lookiero Outfittery Group. The technological and logistical integration enables us to operate more efficiently and provide a better experience for our customers across Europe,” Oier Urrutia, CEO of Lookiero Outfittery Group.

During 2025, Lookiero focused its strategy on consolidating its operating model as part of the integration process with Outfittery. This move aims to strengthen the leadership of both companies in the European online personal shopping market.

In this financial year, the company achieved a positive EBITDA and completed the unification of its technological and logistical systems, establishing itself as a single platform from which the group now operates in 12 European markets.

On the logistics front, the company has expanded its capacity with the opening of a new centre in Miranda de Ebro (Burgos). This is a warehouse of approximately 15,000 square metres, which brings the total logistics area operated by the group to nearly 25,000 square metres and strengthens its European distribution network.

Looking ahead to 2026, Lookiero Outfittery Group plans to enhance its profitability by leveraging synergies from the merger. The group also intends to launch new features based on artificial intelligence. Key application areas include improving style personalisation; forecasting demand; and planning supply. The company will maintain the human element of its service through personal shoppers and stylists.