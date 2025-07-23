Loop Cashmere launches crowdfunding campaign to fuel growth

British knitwear brand Loop Cashmere has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on private investing platform Republic (formerly Seedrs) to support its next stage of growth.

In this funding round, Loop Cashmere is looking to raise a minimum of 300,000 pounds, of which 225,000 pounds has already been committed, as it looks to carve itself out as a “next generation British brand” by redefining knitwear to be modern, versatile, and made to last.

On the investment opportunity, Loop Cashmere co-founder Richard Levin and chief executive Aude Villebrun said in a statement: “Of course, there are no guarantees. But we’ve laid strong foundations - more than 2,900 customers, 94 percent five-star reviews on Trustpilot, and year-on-year growth. We believe our model is resilient, relevant, and ready for the future.”

Loop Cashmere was founded in 2020 and has attracted the backing of institutional investors, including Finance Yorkshire/Anticus Partners, as well as private supporters, which has enabled the brand to evolve into a successful omnichannel model, with stockists such as Harvey Nichols, Wolf and Badger.

The brand states that with double-digit year-on-year revenue growth, international demand, and outstanding customer retention, now is the time to raise more capital to drive further growth and reach for its knitwear.

British knitwear brand Loop Cashmere is looking for funding to scale operations and expand reach

Loop Cashmere collection Credits: Loop Cashmere

In 2024, the knitwear brand reported a 41 percent revenue increase, alongside a 178 percent rise in export revenue year-on-year in Q4 2024, which has continued to double in H1 2025. Since September 2022, Loop Cashmere has shipped to 26 countries. It also has excellent customer retention with revenue from repeat customers up 55 percent year-on-year last year and a 66 percent increase between September and December 2024.

Loop Cashmere, known for its uplifting and modern knitwear designs crafted from Mongolian cashmere, states the funds will “accelerate” its current momentum by refining its brand identity, expanding awareness, scaling operations, acquiring new customers, and enriching storytelling and loyalty programmes.

Villebrun added: “We offer an alternative to classic premium and luxury cashmere through modern lofty signature style, elevated British tailoring, distinctive details and vibrant colours – at an exceptional price point, supported by outstanding customer service, product quality and reputation.

“If we surpass our minimum target, we’ll be able to restock our most in-demand pieces, which sell out quickly. It will also allow us to grow our team and expand internationally. It’s an exciting next step for Loop.”

The crowdfunding campaign is expected to run for approximately three weeks.