L'Oréal eyes Medik8 for one billion euros

French beauty giant L’Oréal is reportedly poised to acquire cosmetics brand Medik8 for one billion euros, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Specialising in ‘anti-ageing’ skincare, Medik8 would sit within L’Oréal’s dermatological beauty section alongside brands like La Roche-Posay and Vichy, which saw its revenue increase by 3.5 percent in the first quarter, to 2.1 billion euros.

L’Oréal acquired Australian luxury cosmetics brand Aesop in 2023, then valued at 2.5 billion dollars. The French group, which owns brands Garnier, Maybelline and L’Oréal Paris, concluded partnerships the following year with Italian luxury group Prada around the Miu Miu brand and by increasing its stake in the Swiss laboratory Galderma.

Medik8’s main shareholder since 2021 has been the investment fund Inflexion, which supported the British brand in the launch of a new research centre and in its development in the US, according to its website.

Founded in 2009 by Briton Elliot Isaacs, Medik8 has over 300 employees and boasts a ‘made in the UK’ product range.