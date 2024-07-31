L’Oréal H1 like-for-like sales grow by 7.3 percent

In the first six months, sales at L’Oréal amounted to 22.12 billion euros, up 7.5 percent reported with like-for-like sales growing by 7.3 percent. Growth at constant exchange rates was 9.8 percent.

Operating margin for the period was 20.8 percent, up 10 basis points and net profit increased by 8.8 percent to 3.65 billion euros.

Commenting on the financial results, Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oréal, said in a statement: “Our continued strong momentum in emerging markets, Europe and North America allowed us to more than offset the depressed beauty market in mainland China and the unfavourable comparative in travel retail.”

The company’s professional products division delivered growth of 5.7 percent like-for-like and 4.9 percent reported. The consumer products division achieved growth of 8.9 percent like-for-like and 8.3 percent reported. L’Oréal Luxe posted growth of 2.3 percent like-for-like and 4 percent reported. Dermatological beauty reported growth of 16.4 percent like-for-like and 15.5 percent reported.

The company also witnessed double-digit growth in Europe and emerging markets, while momentum was maintained in North America throughout the first half period.