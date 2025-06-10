L'Oréal launches 2025 employee share ownership plan

L’Oréal has launched its fifth annual global employee share ownership plan, offering employees an opportunity to purchase company shares under specific terms. This 2025 initiative allows for employee participation in shareholding.

Available in 62 countries where permitted by local regulations, the 2025 plan offers up to 300,000 shares, an increase from the previous year. Employees can subscribe through a model where investment performance is tied to L’Oréal’s stock price. Employer contributions will also be provided, subject to the plan conditions.

CEO Nicolas Hieronimus noted that over 45,000 employees are currently shareholders, representing approximately half of the workforce, and stated the intention to continue this initiative annually.

Shares acquired will be subject to a holding period, with exceptions adhering to the applicable laws in participating countries. These new shares will be listed on Euronext Paris under the existing ISIN code and will be fungible with current shares upon listing.

This plan aligns with L’Oréal’s strategy to connect financial participation with the company’s performance and growth. In 2024, L’Oréal reported 43.48 billion pound in sales and employed over 90,000 people globally. The company focuses on the intersection of beauty and technology, investing in research and innovation with global research centers and specialists."