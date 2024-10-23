L’Oréal records like-for-like sales growth of 6 percent

In the first nine months, L’Oréal sales amounted to 32.40 billion euros, up 6 percent reported, while like-for-like sales grew by 6 percent. The company’s growth at constant exchange rates was 8.1 percent.

“We delivered solid growth of 6 percent in the first nine months, well-balanced between value and volume, despite multiple turbulences that have negatively impacted our third quarter. In a context that continues to be marked by economic and geopolitical uncertainties, we remain confident to achieve another year of growth in sales and operating profit and are preparing our own beauty stimulus plan for 2025,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oréal in a statement.

The company’s professional products division achieved a growth of 5.8 percent like-for-like and 4.8 percent reported. The consumer products division saw 6.4 percent growth like-for-like and 5.3 percent reported. L’Oréal luxe grew 3.4 percent like-for-like, and 5.3 percent reported, while dermatological beauty increased by 11.3 percent like-for-like and 9.8 percent reported.

L’Oréal sales in Europe grew at 9.3 percent like-for-like and 9.9 percent reported. Sales in North America grew 6.9 percent like-for-like and 7.1 percent reported. Sales in North Asia contracted 3 percent like-for-like and 3.5 percent reported. Sales in SAPMENA-SSA grew 12.6 percent like-for-like and 12.1 percent reported and sales in Latin America advanced 12.3 percent like-for-like and 10.3 percent reported.