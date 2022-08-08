Loro Piana strengthens partnership with Juventus

Loro Piana has announced it will be continuing its partnership with Juventus Football Club for the upcoming 2022 to 2023 football season.

The fashion house will be designing the official uniforms for the women’s team for the first time, as well as debuting formal suits for the men’s team.

During the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League matches and activations, the women’s team will be wearing a range of Loro Piana items.

Alongside custom-made formal suits, players from the Italian teams will also be kitted out in renewed casual uniforms for both home matches and away games, complete with thermoregulation and elasticity.

In a release, the luxury brand said: “Heritage, passion for natural fibres and innovative solutions stand behind these extraordinarily elegant, high-performance garments.”