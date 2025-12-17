Lotto to relaunch in North America through new lifestyle apparel license

The parent company of Lotto, WHP Global, has established a new licensing partnership that will see the Italian brand enact its “most significant North American fashion relaunch to date”.

The deal was struck with Pure Cotton Global Group, which has been tasked with designing, manufacturing, and distributing a lifestyle apparel line across the US and Canada.

The first drop, a streetwear-focused capsule already available via Lotto’s e-commerce platform, includes pieces like track jackets, joggers and t-shirts that reimagine Lotto’s football heritage.

Lotto will then continue to expand across the region through retail partnerships with speciality, sport goods, and department stores throughout 2026.

This reintroduction to the North American market reflects what WHP says is a growing influence of global sport on modern fashion, particularly in the wake of football’s rising popularity in the region ahead of the 2026 World Cup, to be held across the US, Canada and Mexico.

Adding to this, Margaret Kivett, EVP of athletic vertical at WHP, said: “Pure Cotton Global Group brings outstanding manufacturing expertise and retail vision, and we’re excited to build a strong platform together for Lotto’s growth in the fashion sector throughout the US and Canada.”