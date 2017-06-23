Louis Vuitton aims to open US factory

London - French luxury label Louis Vuitton is planning to open a factory overseas in the United States to meet increasing demand for its handbags. The move comes as the LVMH brand mulls over opening an additional manufacturing location in France and expanding its workshop in Portugal, reveals Michael Burke, Chief Executive Officer at LVMH to Bloomberg.

Bernard Arnault, the chairman of luxury giant LMVH, previously mentioned the possibility of opening a Louis Vuitton factory in the US in Carolina or Texas earlier this year, during a visit to New York during which he met with President Donald Trump. Burke confirmed the factory opening was currently being "negotiated" at Louis Vuitton SS18 show during Paris Fashion Week Men's, but declined to share any more details.

The factory opening comes as demand for Louis Vuitton and its famed leather bags continues to increase, in part thanks to the appointment of artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere who has strengthened the brand's travel appeal.

Photo: Louis Vuitton SS18, Catwalkpictures