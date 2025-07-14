Louis Vuitton confirms UK customer data stolen in cyber attack

LVMH is facing what is now its third cyber attack in a matter of three months. French luxury label Louis Vuitton has confirmed that some UK customer data has been stolen in a hack that took place on July 2.

In an email to customers seen by multiple news outlets, including Bloomberg, which first reported the attack, Louis Vuitton said an unauthorised third-party had accessed its UK operations systems, and had obtained information like names, contact details and purchase history.

The retailer noted that while no financial data, such as bank details, had been compromised and that there was no evidence of data currently being misused, it warned that unauthorised use of the stolen information may occur, as could phishing and fraud attempts.

Louis Vuitton had already been tackling a similar cyber attack on its Korean operations last week. It came weeks after it was reported that hackers had targeted its sister brand, Christian Dior, and also accessed customer data.

The latest string of attacks build on a growing list of impacted retailers facing cyber security threats in recent months. The trend had begun earlier this year with Marks & Spencer, Harrods and Co-op among a number of British retailers to have initially reported such incidents.

Last week, four people were arrested in relation to the attacks against the three UK companies, according to the region’s National Crime Agency, with all suspects remaining in custody.