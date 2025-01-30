Louis Vuitton embarks on decade-long partnership with Formula 1

The elite worlds of luxury and motorsport have just gotten closer, as Louis Vuitton announced a 10-year partnership with Formula 1. The collaboration, announced as part of LVMH’s broader alliance with Formula 1 unveiled in October 2024, places the French luxury house at the centre of the sport’s global spectacle, coinciding with the series’ 75th anniversary celebrations in 2025.

Luxury brands have long sought to embed themselves in elite sporting events, from Rolex’s enduring presence in tennis and yachting to Prada’s America’s Cup campaigns. Louis Vuitton itself has curated a formidable sporting presence, crafting trophy trunks for the FIFA World Cup, the Ballon d’Or, and last year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. This latest move deepens its association with Formula 1, having previously designed the Trophy Trunk for the Monaco Grand Prix from 2021 to 2024. Formula 1 is an expensive sport, and its connections to fashion and luxury have a long history.

Under the terms of the agreement, Louis Vuitton will maintain a visible presence throughout the Formula 1 calendar. This will include prominent trackside branding—an increasingly lucrative revenue stream for Formula 1, which, ccording to Liberty Media's financial reports, revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023, was approximately 3.2 billion dollars. The partnership will debut in March at the Australian Grand Prix, where Louis Vuitton will serve as the event’s Title Partner.

Beyond marketing visibility, this collaboration underscores a broader trend: the convergence of high fashion, entertainment, and sport. Formula 1 has aggressively expanded its global appeal under Liberty Media’s ownership, with Netflix’s Drive to Survive series fuelling a surge in younger and more diverse audiences. Luxury houses, in turn, have capitalised on this newfound cultural relevance—witness Dior’s dressing of Alpine’s drivers and Gucci dressing Lewis Hamilton before the F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia last year. By embedding itself within this ecosystem, Louis Vuitton signals an intent to capture the aspirational energy that fuels both high fashion and elite motorsport.

Like luxury, Formula 1 is an expensive sport

The synergies between the two worlds extend beyond mere branding. Both entities champion innovation—whether through the aerodynamics of a Red Bull RB20 or the craftsmanship honed in Louis Vuitton’s Asnières atelier, where its bespoke Trophy Trunks are still produced. The latter, an evolution of the ‘auto trunks’ pioneered by Georges Vuitton in 1897, will feature the Maison’s signature ‘V’ emblem, customised for each race’s host country.

“The synergy of our two worlds is echoed in the savoir faire of our ateliers and garages, artisans and engineers, while celebrating the outstanding performance of champion drivers,” said Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton.

For Formula 1, aligning with a heritage luxury brand enhances its premium positioning, reinforcing its appeal to high-net-worth individuals and corporate sponsors alike. “This is a partnership between two global icons linked first and foremost by their great passion for innovation, excellence and creativity,” noted Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1. With revenue from sponsorships and commercial partnerships constituting nearly 45 percent of Formula 1’s earnings, the integration of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton represents a strategic play for continued market growth.