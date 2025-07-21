Louis Vuitton suspect in Dutch money laundering case

French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton is currently under suspicion in a money laundering case in the Netherlands, a development first reported by the Algemeen Dagblad (AD) based on documents from the Public Prosecution Service.

Investigations suggest that money was allegedly laundered for years through Dutch branches of the brand. During this period, approximately three million euros worth of bags and clothing were reportedly paid for in cash, often involving bills of thousands of euros for each transaction. Dutch regulations stipulate that for cash payments of 10,000 euros or more, an official report must be filed to prevent money laundering, a procedure the Public Prosecution Service claims was not followed in these instances.

While Louis Vuitton has been identified as a suspect in the ongoing inquiry, it remains unclear whether the Dutch branch of the luxury brand will face formal prosecution in connection with the case. The purchased items were reportedly shipped to China, a practice the AD notes is not new. Acquiring luxury goods outside of China and shipping them into the country allows individuals to circumvent high import duties, a method that, while not inherently illegal, is frequently associated with criminal activities for money laundering purposes.

