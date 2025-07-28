Louis Vuitton to open new workshop in the US, announces Bernard Arnault

Leather goods maker Louis Vuitton, flagship brand of luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), will open a new workshop in the US "to meet demand", LVMH Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault said on Thursday.

"Louis Vuitton already had a workshop in the US when I arrived at LVMH. Given the development of the house in the US, we opened a new one five years ago. We plan to open another one to meet demand, also in Texas," he announced in an interview with Le Figaro.

This new workshop will be near Dallas, where Louis Vuitton already has a workshop. The new workshop, inaugurated in 2019 in the presence of Donald Trump, is expected to be delivered in late 2026 or early 2027, a source close to the matter told AFP. LVMH, which makes 25 percent of its sales in the US, already has three Louis Vuitton workshops and four workshops of the American brand Tiffany & Co. (Tiffany) on US territory.

"For our American clients, buying a Louis Vuitton product Made in USA is no problem at all," Arnault said.

In May, his competitor François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, which owns Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, said that "it wouldn't make sense to have Italian Gucci bags made in Texas." During the first round of negotiations on US tariffs in April, Arnault, who had attended Donald Trump's inauguration four months earlier, said that if "we end up with high tariffs, we will have to increase our American production."

One month later, he and his son Alexandre were received at the White House by Trump, who called them "very good friends" in the run-up to preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.