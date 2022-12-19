Louis Vuitton to produce bags in new Italian workshop

Tuscany, Italy’s destination for the manufacturing of luxury leather goods, will soon get a new factory operated by LVMH.

The French luxury group said it plans to produce Louis Vuitton bags and other leather accessories, according to Reuters. It will be the group’s third factory in the region.

Located in the small town of Sieci, the news first circulated in October when it was reported that Louis Vuitton was finalising negotiations to build a leather goods factory with 400 employees in the Florentine region.

The factory is expected to be operational within three years, according to a memorandum of understanding signed by the group and local region.