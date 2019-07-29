Lounge Underwear relocates headquarters to support growth

Lingerie, apparel and swimwear brand Lounge Underwear has relocated its headquarters and warehouse space from Bromsgrove to Solihull after reporting “huge growth” in its first three years of trading.

As a result of its reported 5.8 million pound turnover, Lounge Underwear has relocated to a 36,741 square foot unit at Connexion in Blythe Valley Park, Solihull, upsizing from its 7,000 square foot space in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.

The move, the brand states will allow the brand to “continue to scale”, while also providing ample space for future growth both in employees and stock levels. At present, Lounge employs 27 people but this is set to increase as departments are developed out further.

Jack Humphreys, Lounge’s operations manager, said in a statement that the move was about “future-proofing the business” - creating room for its “ambitious growth plans” and being in a location that will attract the best people to join the Lounge family.

“Connexion at Blythe Valley enables us to create a working environment and HQ office which tick all our brand value boxes of comfort, style, passion and personal care. The site will also hugely benefit our logistics side of the business with over 30,000 square foot of warehouse and distribution space to ensure the quality of the Lounge experience at every stage,” added Humphreys.

Lounge Underwear secures larger headquarters and relaunches website as part of growth plans

Another integral part of Lounge’s expansion plans is an update to its website and online offering, with a website that has a more premium design, with a mobile-first approach, in line with the buying habits of Lounge consumers.

The underwear and swimwear brand has added more filters have been implemented and predictive search in order to improve the customer experience as well as wishlist functionality and a “Hint, hint” button that allows users to email a link to an item they would like. The platform also has a new “Fitting Room” where customers can take a quiz to find out their perfect size.

Josh Elliott, Lounge’s head of marketing said: “The new ‘Fitting Room’ not only provides added value to our customers by ensuring they purchase the correct fit, but it will also allow us to gather data enabling us to provide users with a totally personalised shopping experience.

“In the first 12 days that it went live, it was visited by almost 9,000 users which is a fantastic result. Conversion rate for customers using the service has increased to around 10 percent, vs. the site’s average of 1.5 percent, showing the value it provides. The new website will be an ongoing project with lots of other new functionalities planned in for the future all designed with our customers at the forefront of our minds.”

Lounge has also implemented free returns on all UK deliveries and launched a European Union store with other international online stores planned for the future.

Images: courtesy of Lounge Underwear