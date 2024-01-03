LPGA star Angel Yin invests in Fairmonde Golf

Fairmonde Golf, the sustainable golf apparel brand for women, has announced that Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) star Angel Yin has become a shareholder in the brand.

Commenting on the investment, Yin said in a statement: "Joining Fairmonde Golf as an investor is a natural alignment with my passion for the game and my desire to impact the future of women's golf positively.

"I am excited to be part of a brand that truly understands and caters to female golfers, both on and off the course."

Fairmonde Golf is the brainchild of Joanne Chin and Jacqueline Lau to redefine luxury in women’s golf apparel while being inclusive and sustainable. It hopes that with Yin on board, it will enhance the brand's visibility and reach in the golf apparel market, while also utilising the insights of a professional golfer to create golf wear that “perfectly blends style, functionality, and practicality, setting new industry standards”.

Chin and Lau added: “We are excited to have Angel Yin on board. Her remarkable achievements in golf and her vision align perfectly with our brand ethos. This partnership marks a collaboration of shared values and aspirations."