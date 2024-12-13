Lucien Pagès PR agency joins The Independents

Marketing and communications group The Independents is continuing its expansion through the new acquisition of the French-American public relations agency, Lucien Pagès Communication.

The announcement was made on the respective Instagram accounts of the two firms, where it was stated that Lucien Pagès’ ability to provide clients with end-to-end solutions to become key culture brands, aligned with “a global perspective with on-the-ground, local insights”.

Lucien Pagès joins the likes of Podject, Sunshine Company, The Qode, Atelier Athem and Atelier LUM as part of the portfolio to The Independents, which said “the collective is powerfully positioned to offer streamlined strategy, creative services” and more to leading brands across key markets.

The news was further confirmed in a press release acquired by various media outlets, to which the PR firm’s eponymous founder, Lucien Pagès, stated: “I've known the founders of The Independents, Isabelle and Olivier Chouvet, personally for many years.

“We share the same values of hard work and excellence, but also a love of the Cévennes, the place where I was born and grew up. Joining The Independents after 18 years of existence represents a tremendous opportunity for us.”

Terms of the agreement had not been disclosed.