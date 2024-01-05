LuisaViaRoma acquires CEO’s Holding IT

LuisaViaRoma has reportedly acquired Holding IT, the firm operated by the Italian luxury retailer’s chief executive officer Tommaso Maria Andorlini and the parent company of e-commerce operator FFW Srl and sportswear distributor Playground Srl.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, according to WWD, which initially reported the news, but it was revealed that as part of the agreement the new LuisaViaRoma Group had been established.

The merged company will focus on consolidating and furthering synergies between all parties, while offering an improved and heightened shopping experience to meet customer demands.

In a statement to the media outlet, Andorlini, who was appointed CEO of LuisaViaRoma in July, said that the acquisition reflected “a strategic opportunity to combine our strengths and create a new point of reference in the digital and physical retail sector”.

In addition to this, the company’s president Andrea Panconsesi, said: “I am extremely proud of what we managed to create with LuisaViaRoma, and even more excited about this new collaboration that will carry forward our plans for growth.”

LuisaViaRoma Group’s total gross merchandise volume came to almost 400 million euros in 2023, with the company further forecasting that it would reach the 450 million euro threshold this year.